Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SONO. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $394,678.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,951.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Fund L.P. Kkr sold 13,845,682 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,070,611 shares of company stock worth $183,310,463. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after buying an additional 357,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Sonos by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Henry Schein Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Henry Schein Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
ICF International Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
ICF International Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
IQIYI Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub
IQIYI Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Lumentum Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Lumentum Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades LivaNova to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades LivaNova to Strong Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report