Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SONO. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $394,678.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,951.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Fund L.P. Kkr sold 13,845,682 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,070,611 shares of company stock worth $183,310,463. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after buying an additional 357,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Sonos by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

