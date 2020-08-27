Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Co by 13.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

