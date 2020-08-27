Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of TEAM opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -127.05, a PEG ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.97. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,848,000 after buying an additional 3,127,251 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,455,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after purchasing an additional 484,589 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

