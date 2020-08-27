Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCH. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.02 on Thursday. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 18.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 59,573 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at $5,687,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 53.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 282,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 84.2% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 197,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

