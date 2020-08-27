Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

UFPI stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.62. Universal Forest Products has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $242,529.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,224 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

