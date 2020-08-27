Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VCTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 4,404 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,407.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Victory Capital by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Victory Capital by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

