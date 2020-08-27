ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.48.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 257,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 152,684 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,363 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.