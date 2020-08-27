ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.48.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 257,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 152,684 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,363 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

