Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 496.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

