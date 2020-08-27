FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Foot Locker, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Foot Locker by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

