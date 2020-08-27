Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.44.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

NYSE DG opened at $204.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dollar General by 9.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

