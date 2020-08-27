DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a report released on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

NYSE EL opened at $216.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.19.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,652 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

