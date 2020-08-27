FY2021 EPS Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report issued on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 431,507 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,377,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

