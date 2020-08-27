Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Increased by Analyst

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $651.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Earnings History and Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Increased by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Increased by Analyst
NN, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
NN, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Univest Financial Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Univest Financial Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Great Bear Resources Trading Up 2.5%
Great Bear Resources Trading Up 2.5%
Wilton Resources Trading 9.6% Higher
Wilton Resources Trading 9.6% Higher
Schaltbau Stock Price Up 2.3%
Schaltbau Stock Price Up 2.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report