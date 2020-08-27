Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Increased by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $651.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

