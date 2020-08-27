NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for NN in a report issued on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. NN had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NN stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. NN has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NN in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NN in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in NN by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in NN in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NN by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

