Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Univest Financial Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Univest Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Univest Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univest Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,944 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.