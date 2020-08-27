Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Trading Up 2.5%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.78 and last traded at C$14.50. Approximately 83,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 191,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Pi Financial set a C$15.25 price target on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $893.25 million and a P/E ratio of -107.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.18.

In related news, Director Rajbinder Bob Singh sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,072,955.25. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 810,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,936,822.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,500.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great Bear Resources Trading Up 2.5%
Great Bear Resources Trading Up 2.5%
Wilton Resources Trading 9.6% Higher
Wilton Resources Trading 9.6% Higher
Schaltbau Stock Price Up 2.3%
Schaltbau Stock Price Up 2.3%
MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF Stock Price Up 2.6%
MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF Stock Price Up 2.6%
HEICO Trading 0.4% Higher
HEICO Trading 0.4% Higher
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report