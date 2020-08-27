Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Trading Up 2.5%

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.78 and last traded at C$14.50. Approximately 83,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 191,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Pi Financial set a C$15.25 price target on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $893.25 million and a P/E ratio of -107.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.18.

In related news, Director Rajbinder Bob Singh sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,072,955.25. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 810,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,936,822.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,500.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.