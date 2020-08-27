Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading 9.6% Higher

Wilton Resources Inc (CVE:WIL)’s share price traded up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 9,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 24,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95.

Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. It also focuses on the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

