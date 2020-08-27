MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF (NYSE:MFA.PB) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF (NYSE:MFA.PB) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 33,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 14,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

About MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF (NYSE:MFA.PB)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

