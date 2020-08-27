Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Trading Up 0.8%

Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.80 and last traded at $159.19. Approximately 9,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 16,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. XR Securities LLC owned about 5.58% of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

