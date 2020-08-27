Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 15,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 141,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.