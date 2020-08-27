Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 15,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 141,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRI)
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
