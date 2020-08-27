FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Shares Up 34.8%

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI)’s share price shot up 34.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 47,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 20,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and a P/E ratio of -155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17.

About FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc provides Safe Cash blockchain technology to develop application for barter and food industries. It engages in the FLASH coin crypto currency business. The company also offers goods on barter exchanges, such as Trade Business Exchange, The Certificate Club, and Barter Central Ontario for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars.

