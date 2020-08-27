MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.88 and last traded at $149.95. Approximately 3,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.82.

