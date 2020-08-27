Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Shares Up 0.6%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $31.05. 121,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 74,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,291,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,916,000.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

