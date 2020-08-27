Uranium Energy (NASDAQ:UEC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Uranium Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:UEC) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. 1,006,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,413,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Uranium Energy (NASDAQ:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

