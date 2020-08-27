iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

