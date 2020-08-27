Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading 7.1% Higher

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 445,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 460,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

