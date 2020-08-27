Argentum Silver (CVE:ASL) Trading Down 7.1%

Argentum Silver Corp (CVE:ASL)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 38,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 25,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About Argentum Silver (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. It holds 100% interests in the Coyote and Victoria projects situated in the state of Jalisco; and a 100% interest in Butt Township comprising 10 unpatented mining claims located in Butt Township, Ontario.

