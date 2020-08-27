Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Shares Up 2.7%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.43. 923,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,302,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

