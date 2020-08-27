Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (EPA:PVL)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €4.07 ($4.78) and last traded at €4.06 ($4.77). 4,716 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.05 ($4.76).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €3.78 and a 200-day moving average of €4.19.

Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire produces and sells plastic materials in Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; external aspect parts; front-end modules; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and engine compartment parts. The company also manufactures plastic products for use in consumer electronics, electricity/lighting, security/energy, cosmetic/perfume, garden, and recreation/motorcycles markets.

