HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a coverage optimism score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

