Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 38,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
GDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.
Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million.
About Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.
