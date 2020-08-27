Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 38,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

GDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period.

About Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.