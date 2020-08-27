Repare Therapeutics (PAND) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PAND):

8/11/2020 – Repare Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Repare Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Repare Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Repare Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PAND opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $27.75.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

