Repare Therapeutics (PAND) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PAND):
- 8/11/2020 – Repare Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2020 – Repare Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2020 – Repare Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2020 – Repare Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PAND opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $27.75.
In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.