Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.55. 18,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 32,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) by 232.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 3.03% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.