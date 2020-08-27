Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Shares Down 0.9%

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 38,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

GDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodrich Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

