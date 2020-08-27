DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 25,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

