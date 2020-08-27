Cupid (LON:IDE) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Cupid Plc (LON:IDE) rose 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 582,391 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.64.

Get Cupid alerts:

Cupid (LON:IDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX (2.12) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, cloud, collaboration, security, and IT managed services for public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact centre, and unified communication; cyber security services include security operations centre, managed security information and event management, distributed denial of service and endpoint protection, endpoint protection, disaster recovery and business continuity, advanced network security analysis, and threat protection; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cupid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cupid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.