Login (LON:OOUT) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Login (LON:OOUT) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.08).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Login in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

