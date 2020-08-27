Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS) Trading 3% Higher

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc (CVE:DWS)’s stock price traded up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 98,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 136,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.39 million during the quarter.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell Estates, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Benchmark, and Seasons brand names.

