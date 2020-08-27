Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 1%

Brenntag AG (ETR:BNR) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €52.26 ($61.48) and last traded at €52.38 ($61.62). 182,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.90 ($62.24).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01.

Brenntag Company Profile (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.