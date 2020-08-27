RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Shares Down 3.6%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Shares of RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.95 and last traded at $43.95. Approximately 320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36.

RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, and dementia level care.

