HEAE BREW/PAR RST.V FPD 0.05 (LON:HVTA) Trading Up 56.4%

Shares of HEAE BREW/PAR RST.V FPD 0.05 (LON:HVTA) were up 56.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.99). Approximately 2,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.55).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About HEAE BREW/PAR RST.V FPD 0.05 (LON:HVTA)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

