Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) Shares Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.36. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,461 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 39.45% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

