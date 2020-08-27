Vident Core US Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) Trading Up 0.5%

Vident Core US Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96. Approximately 37 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

