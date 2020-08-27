Vident Core US Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) Trading Up 0.5%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vident Core US Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96. Approximately 37 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core US Bond Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core US Bond Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Stock Price Down 0.1%
ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Stock Price Down 0.1%
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Price Up 2.7%
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Price Up 2.7%
Cupid Stock Price Up 10.3%
Cupid Stock Price Up 10.3%
Login Stock Price Up 1.7%
Login Stock Price Up 1.7%
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Trading 3% Higher
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Trading 3% Higher
Brenntag Stock Price Down 1%
Brenntag Stock Price Down 1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report