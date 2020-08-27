iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BALB) Shares Up 0.5%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BALB)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $38.08. 2,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Stock Price Down 0.1%
ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Stock Price Down 0.1%
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Price Up 2.7%
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Price Up 2.7%
Cupid Stock Price Up 10.3%
Cupid Stock Price Up 10.3%
Login Stock Price Up 1.7%
Login Stock Price Up 1.7%
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Trading 3% Higher
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Trading 3% Higher
Brenntag Stock Price Down 1%
Brenntag Stock Price Down 1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report