Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Trading 0.1% Higher

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $26.03. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.34% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.