USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) Shares Down 0.7%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.02 and last traded at $50.02. Approximately 353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

