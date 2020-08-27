VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UEUR) Shares Up 1.4%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UEUR) shares shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.63. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

