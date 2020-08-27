X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.78. 216,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 135,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Stock Price Down 0.1%
ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Stock Price Down 0.1%
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Price Up 2.7%
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Price Up 2.7%
Cupid Stock Price Up 10.3%
Cupid Stock Price Up 10.3%
Login Stock Price Up 1.7%
Login Stock Price Up 1.7%
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Trading 3% Higher
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Trading 3% Higher
Brenntag Stock Price Down 1%
Brenntag Stock Price Down 1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report