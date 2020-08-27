X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Trading 0.2% Higher

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.78. 216,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 135,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.