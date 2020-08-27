Brandywine Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,826 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,552% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.
NYSE:BDN opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.05.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 307,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,197 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.