Brandywine Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,826 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,552% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

NYSE:BDN opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 307,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,197 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

