Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading 0.8% Higher

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.27. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.94% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.